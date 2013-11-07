MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian assets showed little
reaction to a sharp downward revision in the country's long-term
economic growth forecasts with market participants finding the
new estimates more realistic.
The Economy Ministry predicted that growth will average just
2.5 percent annually until 2030 versus 4 percent in the previous
forecast.
"Most market participants already anticipate the 2 to 3
percent growth rate for Russia looking forward in any event, the
government forecasts moved back to consensus levels," said
Kingsmill Bond, chief equity strategist at Sberbank Investment
Research.
At 1021 GMT Russian stocks were little changed, with the
dollar-denominated RTS up 0.1 percent at 1,461 points.
The rouble-traded MICEX was flat at 1,499 points.
However, fears over Russia's deteriorating growth prospects
have been among the factors weighing on Russia's stock market in
recent months. The economy is seen growing by 1.8 percent in
2013. The MICEX is up 1.6 percent year-to-date.
Russian treasury bond yields were mixed on Thursday and the
rouble held firm, supported by expectations the central bank
will hold its key rate for longer with inflation staying above
target.
The rouble was up 0.2 percent at 32.33 versus
the dollar and 0.2 percent stronger against the euro at 43.71
. That left the rouble 0.2 percent firmer at 37.46
against a basket of other currencies.
The central bank sells $200 million per day when the rouble
trades in the range of 37.45-38.45 per basket, supporting the
currency.
Investors are closely watching the European Central Bank
meeting and U.S. economic data later in the day and on Friday,
which could increase volatility on the markets.
"Currently in the rouble all the focus stays on Friday's
labour stats from the United States. The Bank of Russia rate
decision is less important," said Vladimir Miklashevsky, a
strategist at Danske.
Weaker-than-expected data on U.S. economic growth would
support emerging market assets, suggesting a continuation of the
bond-buying programme that has boosted risk appetite.
"If we see growth in non-farm payrolls of 120,000 or less,
we expect dollar/rouble to fall significantly under 32.00,"
Miklashevsky added.
The monthly Russian central bank meeting is due on Friday.
The latest Reuters poll showed a median of 14 economists
expecting the first rate cut coming only in the first quarter of
2014.
Inflation rose above expectations in October, prompting some
economists to expect a delay in interest rate cuts.
An "unexpected rise in fresh food, dairy and egg prices
poses a challenge to the official 2013 inflation target,
prompting the CBR to stay on hold for longer", HSBC economist
Alexander Morozov said in a note.
The yield on Russia's 10-year treasury paper rose 2 basis
points to 7.33 percent, while 5-year treasury bond yields edged
down 2 basis points to 6.76 percent.
VTB Capital analysts expect the yield curve to steepen, if
pressure on emerging market currencies resumes, seeing no
changes in the policy rates already priced in.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; editing by Stephen Nisbet)