(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show All-share index gained, not
lost)
* Rand settles into 7.10/20 band, support from bonds
* Stocks rise for 4th day running
* Fiscal prudence helps S.Africa weather global turmoil
By Stella Mapenzauswa and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 South Africa's rand
relinquished some of its earlier gains against the dollar on
Monday but was higher on the day, buoyed by foreign demand for
high yielding local debt which helped offset lingering concerns
over the global economy.
Stocks rose for a fourth day running, tracking a global
rally, although gold producer Harmony dropped after its
quarterly profit missed forecasts.
The JSE Top-40 index of blue-chips gained 1.21
percent to 26,947.78 and the broader All-share index
added 1.12 percent 30,159.42.
Foreigners bought a net 1.2 billion rand of South African
bonds last week, data from the JSE exchange showed, and demand
remained strong on Monday, pushing the yield on the four-year
note 7.5 basis points lower to 6.935 percent.
The yield for 2026 issue fell 4.5 basis points to
8.33 percent.
By 1542 GMT the rand traded at 7.1195 to the
greenback, off a session high of 7.09 but 0.77 percent stronger
than Friday's close.
"We saw quite a lot of local asset managers buying dollars
today but there was a lot of supply coming from offshore ...
mostly bond-buying," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.
Traders said the key levels for the rand for the week ahead
were 7.10 and 7.20, which had offered resistance and support for
the currency respectively over the last two trading days.
Platinum miners were among the top gainers on the bourse as
the price of the white metal rose above that of gold after
trading at a discount for the first time in more than two years
last week.
Impala Platinum jumped 2.18 percent to 172.76 rand
and rival Lonmin was up 2.46 percent to 139.35 rand.
Elsewhere, industrial conglomerate Bidvest , which
is exploring the sale of its biggest unit in a deal analysts say
could be worth $4 billion, rose 3.88 percent to 156.17 rand.
"We saw some really encouraging economic data in the past
couple of sessions and that has been a catalyst for the guys to
pull some of these stocks out of oversold levels," one
Johannesburg-based trader said.
Harmony was among a few stocks that bucked the
upward trend, falling 4.66 percent to 94.39 rand after its
fourth-quarter results missed estimates.
Kumba Iron Ore gave up 5.27 percent to 464 rand as
the deadline passed for investors to receive its latest dividend
payout.
Markets largely shrugged off a wage strike by more than
200,000 municipal workers, intensifying the labour strife that
has rocked Africa's biggest economy.
"People don't look at that as the cause to disinvest or
invest, they look at the overall picture. At the moment the
country -- despite the small woes that we have -- has a lot
rosier picture than a lot of the developed markets," Standard
Bank's Butler said.
Disciplined fiscal policies have helped South Africa weather
turmoil in the global economy, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
told an auditors conference on Monday, adding the traditional
perception of emerging markets as a risky investment destination
was slowly changing.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)