By Xola Potelwa and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 S.Africa's rand and stocks
fell to multi-month lows on Monday as investors dumping risk
hammered everything from resource firms to banks after the
downgrade of the U.S. credit rating prompted a sell-off.
The rand broke through key support to trade at its weakest
level in five months, while stocks fell three percent to their
lowest in 11 months.
Government bonds reversed some losses in a very volatile
session as the local debt market was bought and sold in reaction
to global sentiment and rand moves.
The central bank and Treasury said in the session they saw
no reason to make significant changes to the composition of
foreign currency reserves, and forecasts for economic growth
were unchanged by the global developments.
Other central banks such as Nigeria and Mauritius announced
plans to diversify their own holdings away from an over reliance
on the dollar.
South African markets will be closed for a national holiday
on Tuesday.
The rand lost 2.6 percent to the dollar to 7.1000
during the session, piercing through support at the
psychologically important 7.0/dollar mark. It closed at 6.9175
in New York on Friday.
"We've seeing a lot of uncertainty in these markets around
what's happened over the weekend with the downgrade of the U.S,"
said Brigid Taylor, currency trader at Nedbank.
"That being said there's been a lot of risk taken off book,
with offshore players remaining relatively risk averse, which
means that the rand has become less of a serious appetite
currency," she added.
By 1612 GMT the rand was the biggest loser among a basket of
emerging market currencies monitored by Reuters.
"We're so correlated to equity markets. Its really just
negative sentiment around wealth destruction and people
concerned about growth which has to capitulate into weaker
commodity prices," said Garth Klintworth, head of fixed income
commodities and currencies at Absa Capital.
Government bonds had a very volatile session, jumping 10 to
15 basis points on the benchmarks. Yields opened higher but had
come back somewhat by the end of trade to close little changed
from Friday.
The yield on the 2015 note was down 1.5 basis
points to 7.14 percent and the 2026 yield was up 8
basis points to 8.285 percent.
"We opened up very weak with the global problems and soon we
were trading 13 points above Friday's close with hedge funds
selling early," said a local trader.
"Then we saw some profit taking and London buying it again
(the 2015 note) which brought it back down to 7.13 but now with
the rand looking a bit weaker we're closing at about 7.15."
"If you look at a daily close it looks like we haven't done
much but intraday its been quite volatile," he added.
STOCKS ALSO HAMMERED
Stocks fell to finish at an 11-month low but the index of
gold producers escaped the attack to gain 1 percent.
AngloGold Ashanti , Africa's biggest gold miner, added
2.4 percent to 301.89 rand.
Gold , which is enjoying safe haven trades, is up a
whopping 20 percent this year.
The Top-40 blue chip index was down 3.13 percent at
25,180.59, its lowest close since September 2010. The broader
All-Share index was down nearly 3 percent at 28,391.18.
"Despite the fact that we are still seeing very good
results, the sentiment is spreading to all sectors," said Ferdi
Heyneke, portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities.
"Where we will see support coming through is not easy to say
right now. Until the overseas situation starts to see some
resolve, we are going to see some more volatility," Heyneke
added.
Johannesburg's index of market volatility -- a
so-called "fear gauge" similar to Wall Street's VIX --
hit its highest since March on Friday, and was likely to see a
further rise after Monday's sharp downturn.
Mining firms were hardest hit with diversified
miner African Rainbow Mineral losing over 7 percent,
the biggest percentage loser among blue chips, to 160.01 rand.
Banks lost 3.4 percent and general retailers
fell nearly 3 percent.