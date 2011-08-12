* Rand faces further loss
* Bonds edge lower, speculation of more issuance
* Retailers lead equities rise
By Stella Mapenzauswa and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 South Africa's rand
steadied against the dollar on Friday but faced further losses
after a turbulent week in which it hit its weakest levels in
more than a year as investors spooked by debt woes in the U.S.
and Europe fled to safer havens like the yen.
Government bonds also took a breather after demand rose
sharply earlier in the week as market players pushed out their
expectations for a domestic rate rise to mid-2012 on a dimmer
outlook for the global and South African economy.
South Africa's broad-based stocks index rose over 1
percent on Friday, led by retailers such as Mr. Price ,
which were bolstered by U.S. retail sales' biggest gain in three
months in July.
The rand was at 7.18 to the dollar by 1550 GMT, off
its weakest level of the day of 7.29 and up 0.21 percent from
Thursday's close.
The currency was set to close the week about 4 percent
weaker than the greenback after a heavy global sell-off
triggered by S&P's downgrade of U.S. debt.
"For next week, a lot still depends on what's going to
happen in the U.S. and Europe," said Paul Chakaduka, a trader at
Global Trader.
"What's worrying at the moment is that gold has pulled back
a long way from its highs and that doesn't bode well for the
rand. But at the same time we're seeing equity markets pushing
higher ... and that should have a positive impact on the
currency. I would say it could trade from around 7.25 to 7.00."
Government bonds edged lower after strong gains at the start
of the week, and yields climbed higher in tandem, with the
benchmark four-year issue closing up a basis point at
7.01 percent.
The yield on the longer-dated 2026 bond tacked on
1.5 basis points to 8.39 percent.
"I think it's just a bit of cutting of positions more than
anything else," a bond trader said of Friday's slight sell-off.
"We're also hearing rumours that guys are speculating the
National Health Insurance plan may increase issuance but it's
too premature."
South Africa's government is mulling a health insurance
scheme to give greater access to healthcare for the country's
poor, which would require 125 billion rand in 2012, according to
a government policy paper released on Thursday.
RETAILERS LEAD GAINERS
Johannesburg's index of general retailers gained
2.4 percent, with all but one firm rising. Furniture retailer
Lewis Group fell 1 percent to 79.59 rand after saying
debtor costs rose in the first quarter.
Mr. Price added 5 percent to 73 rand.
The Top-40 , Johannesburg's index of blue chips,
climbed 1.25 percent to 26,626.27, while the broader All-Share
index rose 1.14 percent to 29,826.40.
"At this stage shares are looking so cheap, our markets are
looking so depressed, (news) like that is definitely going to
spur some buying," said Byron Lotter, portfolio manager at
Vestact.
"The reason our market is up 1.1 percent is because of the
catch up it is playing from the U.S. yesterday."
The retailers' has outperformed the All-Share, banks
, and the general mining sector indices
year-to-date.
Spot gold prices weighed on Johannesburg-listed bullion
miners as the precious metal lost some of its lustre as a safe
haven commodity with the return of some risk appetite.
Spot gold backtracked to $1,728.49 an ounce at
1539GMT from record highs in previous sessions.
Harmony Gold was the biggest percentage loser of
gold miners. It shed 2.9 percent to 99 rand.
News that British insurer Old Mutual was still very
intent on getting rid of its stake in Nedbank helped
boost South Africa's fourth-largest lender by a total 2.8
percent, to 135.24 rand.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)