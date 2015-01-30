JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 The rand gained against the
dollar on Friday following a decision by the South African
Reserve Bank to leave interest rates unchanged, indicating that
any possible cuts would depend on further falls in consumer
inflation.
The local currency traded between ranges, slipping toward
seven-day lows early in the session before gaining after the
central bank's monetary policy committee said the bar for
further accommodation remained high.
By 0620 GMT the rand had firmed 0.21 percent to 11.5300 per
dollar, holding steady with the resistance level below
11.5000 in sight despite dollar momentum after U.S. unemployment
claims dropped to near 15-year lows.
"The position of the SARB can be considered as prudent as
one could have hoped for in the face of mounting global pressure
to ease monetary policy," economists at research house ETM
Analytics said in a note.
Government bonds remained firm, with the yield on the
highly-traded paper due in 2026 dropping 2 basis
points to 7.04 percent, extending a 20-month low.
A slew of domestic data releases in upcoming days looks set
to stoke rand volatility and temper liquidity, with traders
expecting December trade figures due on Friday at 1200 GMT to
pressure the rand should the data reveal a widened deficit.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)