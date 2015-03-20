JOHANNESBURG, March 20 South Africa's rand
steadied on Friday but remained vulnerable after falling sharply
the day before when Standard & Poor's downgraded the power
utility Eskom to junk, underlining the fragile state of the
economy.
The currency weakened more than 2 percent to 12.3535/dollar
on Thursday after S&P cut Eskom's long-term ratings to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-' and national scale ratings to 'zaA/zaA-2' from
'zaAA-/zaA-1, below investment grade.
By 0627 on Friday, the rand had recovered somewhat
to 12.2650, up 0.33 percent from its New York close.
Pressure still looms over the local unit as the Eskom
downgrade has implications for the already strained national
budget, because the government guarantees the state utility's
debt.
"The ramifications to the South African rating are
significant ... given our government's insistence on backing
them by underwriting their funding requirements," said Warrick
Butler, Standard Bank executive for rand and EM spot trading.
"Eskom as junk is but a "bouncy ball" away from South Africa
as junk."
In fixed income, yields urged higher across the curve, with
paper due in 2026 adding 2 basis points to 7.8
percent.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)