JOHANNESBURG, March 24 South Africa's rand
steadied versus the dollar after pushing firmer than the 12.00
mark overnight, helped by a stronger euro after the Federal
Reserve signalled last week that U.S. rates would rise very
gradually.
A less aggressive than expected policy tightening cycle by
the Fed would boost high-yielding emerging currencies such as
the rand, even as South Africa's own central bank is expected to
keep its key repo rate unchanged on Thursday.
At 0643 GMT, the rand traded at 11.9200 against the
greenback, barely moved from Monday's New York close at 11.9080.
The dollar was on the defensive against major currencies as
investors remained jittery over the timing of interest rate
increases in the world's biggest economy.
"Dollar/rand is just reflecting moves in euro/dollar ... the
two are moving almost tick for tick, with the euro's climb above
1.09 yesterday taking dollar/rand through 12.00," Rand Merchant
Bank currency analyst John Cairns said.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2026 government
bond was unchanged at 7.69 percent after debt had
climbed to three-week highs on Tuesday, alongside the stronger
rand.
Traders and analysts were not expecting any major market
moves at Thursday's domestic rate decision, with all 35
economists polled by Reuters seeing the benchmark repo unchanged
at 5.75 percent.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)