JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South Africa's rand
traded within reach of the previous day's two-week high on
Wednesday, with U.S. durable goods data likely to drive
sentiment ahead of Thursday's domestic monetary policy
statement.
The local unit changed hands at 11.8335 per dollar
around 0657 GMT, a 0.28 percent retreat from Tuesday's last
trading level in New York.
Government bonds extended gains with the yield on the
benchmark 2026 government paper shedding 2 basis
points to 7.63 percent, its lowest in more than three weeks.
Charts show the rand could run into resistance at
11.6700/7500 while the 11.9600 and 12.1500 levels should offer
support for the currency.
"The rand ... is back into the old 11.35-11.85 range so
being long dollars is counter-intuitive at this stage," Standard
Bank trader Warrick Butler said in a note.
"There is some U.S. data out today in the form of durable
goods and if this is a soft number then expect another bout of
risky asset acquisition."
High-yielding emerging market assets have rallied since the
Federal Reserve signalled last week that U.S. rates would rise
more slowly than previously expected.
South African Reserve Bank's policy statement on Thursday is
not likely to offer any surprises, with all 35 economists polled
by Reuters expecting the benchmark repo rate to stay unchanged
at 5.75 percent.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)