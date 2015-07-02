JOHANNESBURG, July 2 The rand traded in a tight
range against the dollar on Thursday, remaining on the back foot
after paring earlier losses after U.S. jobs growth slowed.
At 1500 GMT, the rand inched 0.08 percent weaker to
12.2565 per dollar, barely moved from an overnight close of
12.2500 but clawing back some ground after slipping to a session
low 12.3575.
"U.S. nonfarm payrolls came in a little below expectations
and led the dollar/rand to drop off," said John Cairns, chief
trader at Rand Merchant Bank.
Nonfarm payrolls increased below expectations to 223,000 in
June, while 60,000 fewer jobs were created in April and May than
previously reported, dampening expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise lending rates in September.
South Africa's emerging market peers took advantage of the
slack labour figures and renewed scope for a U.S. hike deeper
into 2015, with Brazil's real firming 1.3 percent and Russia's
rouble 0.8 percent stronger.
A local survey showed consumer sentiment plunging to a 14
year-low in Q2, battered by higher petrol prices, increased debt
servicing costs and high unemployment - exposing South Africa's
creaking domestic fundamentals to offshore
shocks.
"The next big news is the Sunday election on Greece. That
will be felt on Monday morning," Cairns said.
Greece holds a referendum on Sunday to decide its future in
the euro zone after it defaulted on a $2 billion International
Monetary Fund loan on Tuesday.
Government bonds firmed, with the benchmark paper due in
2026 shedding 2.5 basis points to 8.24 percent.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)