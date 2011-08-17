JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on xxx.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Statistics South Africa releases June retail sales data. 1100 GMT

COMPANIES

- SAB Miller : The global brewer took its $10 billion bid for Australia's Foster's hostile, going direct to Foster's shareholders with its A$4.90 offer.

- MTN Group interim results. Africa's largest mobile operator is set to deliver muted growth when it reports first-half earnings on Wednesday, knocked by currency swings and a slowdown in its once-rapid expansion.

- Petra Diamonds : the Africa-focused miner expects to complete the acquisition of the Finsch mine, South Africa's second-largest mine by output, within a month, Chief Executive Johan Dippenaar told Reuters on Tuesday.

- Telkom : South African trade union Solidarity said on Tuesday its members and workers from other unions would strike against the fixed-line operator after labour rejected its latest wage offer in talks with a mediator.

STRIKES

Unions representing more than 1 million South Africa state workers said on Tuesday they had reached a wage increase deal with the government to avert a mass strike that could have slowed Africa's largest economy.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.9 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a weak growth outlook for the country's main trading partner bloc and showing the worst performance among its emerging market peers.

Stocks fell for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, after downbeat economic data in Germany sparked profit-taking but gold miners rallied as bullion prices cruised higher.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down mainly by hi-tech firms, while the euro wobbled after French and German leaders failed to deliver a solution to the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence after a global market rout.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after three days of gains when a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to quell fears about euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt woes.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.67 percent to 11,405.93, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 0.97 percent, to 1,192.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.24 percent at 2,523.45.

GOLD

Gold held steady near a record high on Wednesday after a Franco-German summit failed to convince investors that the euro zone debt crisis would be solved effectively, supporting safe-haven demand for bullion.

Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,784.19 an ounce by 0325 GMT, after rising 1 percent in the previous session.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Zuma's chief justic pick stuns legal fraternity

- Cape Town threatens lawsuit over tolls

BUSINESS REPORT

- Busa to watch summit called to set black business roadmap

- Foreign ID fraud 'bleeding SA fiscus' (Compiled by David Dolan)