- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks at release of Land Bank's annual report.

COMPANIES

- Exxaro interim headline earnings per share are up 53 percent to 1,045 cents per share. The firm has also declared an interim dividend of 300 cents per share.

- Northam Platinum interim results. The miner estimates FY headline EPS at between 80 and 110 cents.

- Grindrod interim results. The firm that is diversifying away from shipping to road freight and logistics has been under pressure since 2009 as the global economic slowdown eroded appetite for raw materials while a flood of new vessels hit freight rates.

- Australian brewer Foster's rejects a $10 billion offer from rival SABMiller for the second time as shareholders hold out for a better offer from the global brewing giant.

- Bidvest's board says a demerger should not take place if it is at the expense of critical mass and financial strength.

STRIKES

- South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers says its members at power utility Eskom have rejected the company's 7 percent pay rise offer and threaten a strike should the company refuse to move.

- South Africa's governing alliance between labour and the ANC was given an uncomfortable warning this week by the finance minister, who suggested labour laws they had crafted over the years to protect workers could in fact be causing chronic unemployment.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's benchmark 2015 bond yield hit an all-time low on Wednesday, extending a recent trend as further signs of weak economic growth have dashed expectations for an interest rate rise this year.

Stocks rebounded in line with global equities and Assore was among the top gainers after the miner said full-year profit probably more than doubled.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell on Thursday on profit-booking by nervous investors, while the Swiss franc stayed firm after plans to curb the currency disappointed those looking for more drastic action.

WALL STREET

Tech shares fell on Wednesday after Dell's disappointing sales outlook fanned worries weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.28 points, or 0.04 percent, at 11,410.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.12 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,193.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.97 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,511.48.

GOLD

Gold edges on persistent worries about euro zone debt woes and slower global growth, defying a rebound in the dollar. Spot gold gains 0.2 percent to $1,791.50 an ounce by 0325 GMT, after three days of rises. It is only 1.2 percent below its all-time high of $1,813.79 struck last week.

EMERGING MARKETS

