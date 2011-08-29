JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

Bidvest posted an 8.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Monday, helped by strong demand in its Asian business.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand advanced to a one-week high against the dollar, breaking through resistance at 7.15, supported by a rise in U.S. stocks.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Monday morning, after the recent sell-off, while the dollar struggled after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further action to stimulate the economy and fight high unemployment.

WALL STREET

U.S. stock index futures opened slightly lower on Sunday as traders geared up for another turbulent week while assessing the impact of Hurricane Irene that passed with less damage than feared.

GOLD

Spot gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, reversing a 3.2-percent rally in the previous session, as investors faced with uncertainties on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plans decided to take some money off the table.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- MPs seek big changes to Mining Charter

- Barrage of bad news may back case for rates cut

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin agrees to jobs demand (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoenenh)