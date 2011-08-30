JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- South Africa's Optimum Coal said on Monday that a unit of Glencore , the world's largest commodity trader, had bought a 14.1 percent stake in it.

- Tile retailer Italtile booked a 5 percent rise in full-year diluted headline EPS.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks went into orbit on Monday, tracking stronger global equity and commodity prices, and rising over 3 percent, the highest intra-day rise in nearly three weeks.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as strong U.S. consumer spending data helped soothe some fears that the economy was falling back into a recession, encouraging investors to switch out of safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc and gold.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks soared more than 2 percent in a broad rally on Monday as a merger between two big Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe.

GOLD

Gold regained strength on Tuesday as bargain hunting resurfaced after prices dropped more than 2 percent in the previous session, but higher equities and easing worries about recession in the United States could limit gains.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Competition Commission takes on the courts

- Renminbi may replace dollar in Sino-African trade

- ANC presses ahead with Malema case

BUSINESS REPORT

- Rural poor fell food price pinch

THE STAR

- Malema countdown: Support trickles in as ANC insists league six answer charges