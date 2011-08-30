Earnings support European shares but political jitters hit banks
* French, German, Dutch lenders lead bank sell-off (Adds details, closing prices)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
COMPANIES
- South Africa's Optimum Coal said on Monday that a unit of Glencore , the world's largest commodity trader, had bought a 14.1 percent stake in it.
- Tile retailer Italtile booked a 5 percent rise in full-year diluted headline EPS.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks went into orbit on Monday, tracking stronger global equity and commodity prices, and rising over 3 percent, the highest intra-day rise in nearly three weeks.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as strong U.S. consumer spending data helped soothe some fears that the economy was falling back into a recession, encouraging investors to switch out of safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc and gold.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks soared more than 2 percent in a broad rally on Monday as a merger between two big Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe.
GOLD
Gold regained strength on Tuesday as bargain hunting resurfaced after prices dropped more than 2 percent in the previous session, but higher equities and easing worries about recession in the United States could limit gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Competition Commission takes on the courts
- Renminbi may replace dollar in Sino-African trade
- ANC presses ahead with Malema case
BUSINESS REPORT
- Rural poor fell food price pinch
THE STAR
- Malema countdown: Support trickles in as ANC insists league six answer charges (Compiled by Tiiseso Motsoeneng)
* French, German, Dutch lenders lead bank sell-off (Adds details, closing prices)
* Energy shares, miners weak (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Several advocacy groups have sued the Trump administration over the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for every new rule introduced, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.