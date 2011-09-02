JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's bonds firmed across the curve on Thursday after PMI data showed the manufacturing sector contracted for the second month in August, supporting the case for accommodative monetary policy.

The rand softened to the dollar after its gains to three-week highs below 7.00/dollar attracted importers to buy dollars.

Stocks ended in positive territory after starting off on the back foot and investors will be watching U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday for direction.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares dipped on Friday but were still poised to score a solid weekly gain of about 4 percent while the Swiss franc edged higher as market players booked profits ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

WALL STREET

Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday, with major indexes falling 1 percent on caution ahead of a key labor market report expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors stood on the sidelines ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report due later in the day, after recent data sent mixed signals about the status of the world's largest economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- SABC probe finds 1.4 billion rand ($200 million) misuse of funds, fraud

- Mozambican bank to extend services to South Africa

BUSINESS REPORT

- State agrees to allow Coal of Africa > to mine Vele

- Bidvest , PSG vie to control Capespan ($1 = 7.008 South African Rand) (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)