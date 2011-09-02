JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Friday.
DIARY
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's bonds firmed across the curve on Thursday
after PMI data showed the manufacturing sector contracted for
the second month in August, supporting the case for
accommodative monetary policy.
The rand softened to the dollar after its gains to three-week
highs below 7.00/dollar attracted importers to buy dollars.
Stocks ended in positive territory after starting off on the
back foot and investors will be watching U.S. non-farm payrolls
on Friday for direction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares dipped on Friday but were still poised to score
a solid weekly gain of about 4 percent while the Swiss franc
edged higher as market players booked profits ahead of a key
U.S. jobs report.
WALL STREET
Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday,
with major indexes falling 1 percent on caution ahead of a key
labor market report expected to underscore fears the economy is
headed for another recession.
GOLD
Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors stood on the
sidelines ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report due later in the
day, after recent data sent mixed signals about the status of
the world's largest economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- SABC probe finds 1.4 billion rand ($200 million) misuse
of funds, fraud
- Mozambican bank to extend services to South Africa
BUSINESS REPORT
- State agrees to allow Coal of Africa > to mine
Vele
- Bidvest , PSG vie to control Capespan
($1 = 7.008 South African Rand)
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)