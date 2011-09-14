JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

COMPANIES NEWS

- MMI Holdings reported a 12 percent rise in full-year earnings.

- Sasfin Holdings posts its annual results

- First Uranium halted work at its Ezulwini mine in South Africa after a worker was killed in an accident.

EVENTS

- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan briefs media on Local Government Budgets and Expenditure Review. 0645 - 0745 GMT

- Day 2 of Chromite conference on non-metallurgical markets such as refractory, foundry and chemical markets.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand gained against the dollar on Tuesday, bouncing from 5-week lows as exporters came in the market and sentiment towards risky assets improved in late trade.

Stocks rose for the first time in three sessions as FirstRand finished up nearly 3 percent after South Africa's second-largest bank said it would pay a special dividend.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and the euro slipped on Wednesday as investors remained unconvinced that euro zone leaders have a coherent plan to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt problems, which many fear could trigger a new banking crisis.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.

Worries the euro zone crisis could tip the global economy into another recession have pummeled stocks, though the selling has reached a level that some argue a Greek default is priced in to the market.

GOLD

Spot gold held steady on Wednesday, as investors flocked to bullion for safe haven from fears of crisis contagion in Europe while technical weakness and a strong dollar weighed on prices.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Central bank warns on growing dangers for South African recovery

- Gigaba calls for debate on high pay for South African executives

BUSINESS REPORT

- Workers got little in labour disputes (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)