JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
COMPANIES NEWS
- MMI Holdings reported a 12 percent rise in
full-year earnings.
- Sasfin Holdings posts its annual results
- First Uranium halted work at its Ezulwini mine in
South Africa after a worker was killed in an accident.
EVENTS
- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan briefs media on Local
Government Budgets and Expenditure Review. 0645 - 0745 GMT
- Day 2 of Chromite conference on non-metallurgical markets
such as refractory, foundry and chemical markets.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's rand gained against the dollar on Tuesday,
bouncing from 5-week lows as exporters came in the market and
sentiment towards risky assets improved in late trade.
Stocks rose for the first time in three sessions as FirstRand
finished up nearly 3 percent after South Africa's
second-largest bank said it would pay a special
dividend.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro slipped on Wednesday as investors
remained unconvinced that euro zone leaders have a coherent plan
to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt problems, which many fear
could trigger a new banking crisis.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
Worries the euro zone crisis could tip the global economy
into another recession have pummeled stocks, though the selling
has reached a level that some argue a Greek default is priced in
to the market.
GOLD
Spot gold held steady on Wednesday, as investors flocked to
bullion for safe haven from fears of crisis contagion in Europe
while technical weakness and a strong dollar weighed on prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Central bank warns on growing dangers for South African
recovery
- Gigaba calls for debate on high pay for South African
executives
BUSINESS REPORT
- Workers got little in labour disputes
