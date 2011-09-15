JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

EVENTS

- Day one of fourth annual South African Ferro-alloys conference which covers manganese and ferrochrome and looks at issues such as transport and power.

- Investec releases first-half trading statement

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's rand weakened sharply against the dollar on Wednesday and looked set to test 2011 lows at 7.50 in the next few sessions, while bonds mirrored the currency's bearishness.

Johannesburg stocks rose for the second straight session, adding 1.6 percent, as investors returned to luxury goods maker Richemont and other recently battered firms.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks bounced on Thursday after tentative steps by euro zone policymakers to tackle a crippling debt crisis, but investors remained wary that obstacles the bloc's leaders face could weigh on the euro and Asian currencies in the medium term.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose 1 percent in a third day of gains on Wednesday after European leaders displayed new urgency in efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all financial reforms "strictly and effectively," a German government spokesman said. For details, see .

GOLD

Gold slipped more than half a percent on Thursday after equities rose and the euro ticked up on optimism over tentative steps by European policy makers to resolve and limit the region's debt crisis.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- McDonald's Corp to open 25 outlets each year over the next four years in South Africa

- DuPont's Pioneer Hi-Bred takeover of South Africa's seed firm Pannar Seed will cause seed price hike.

BUSINESS REPORT

- South Africa looks to China to give exports a lift (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)