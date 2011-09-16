JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Friday.
POLITICS
South African President Jacob Zuma will appoint a commission
to investigate a multi-billion dollar arms deal, his office said
on Thursday, in a new probe into corruption allegations against
several companies and top officials including Zuma himself.
The 30 billion rand ($4 billion) deal to buy European
military equipment from about a decade ago has clouded South
Africa's politics for years.
COMPANIES
- Pinnacle Technologies said on Friday its
full-year headline earnings per share rose to 117.7 cents from
81.3 cents a year earlier.
- Zimbabwe again hinted it might show flexibility in its
stance towards foreign mining companies, with a government
official saying a law forcing them to surrender 51 percent
stakes to local people was "an aspiration", not a hard target.
The government until recently acted like the 51 percent
requirement was set in stone and had threatened to cancel mining
licences over the issue from companies like Zimplats ,
the local unit of Impala Platinum .
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's government bonds reversed losses on Thursday
and yields fell as investors drifted back into local debt to
snap up bargains following a couple of days of heavy selling
when risk aversion hit emerging markets.
Stocks closed up nearly 2 percent after European support for
Greece eased concern about a euro zone debt crisis and prompted
investors to buy back battered shares such as Lonmin .
Renewed demand for local debt cushioned the rand,
which hit a session low of 7.4825 before clawing back ground,
also taking its cue from the euro which was boosted by news of
central bank measures to ease a funding squeeze for European
banks.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks jumped on Friday and the euro steadied, after
rising sharply the previous day, as investors hoped for a big
policy move from European finance ministers to combat the debt
crisis.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose for a fourth day on Thursday as coordinated
central bank action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector
was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign
debt crisis.
Financial shares rallied after the European Central Bank
announced plans, in coordination with other major central banks,
to make it easier for euro zone institutions to borrow
dollars.
GOLD
Gold slipped more than 1 percent on Friday, heading for its
biggest weekly drop since March 2009, as stock markets gained
and the euro rose after major central banks around the world
strived to fight the debt crisis in Europe.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Zuma calls court's bluff in surprise arms probe.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Medical schemes fail to keep sufficient reserves.
