JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

POLITICS

South African President Jacob Zuma will appoint a commission to investigate a multi-billion dollar arms deal, his office said on Thursday, in a new probe into corruption allegations against several companies and top officials including Zuma himself.

The 30 billion rand ($4 billion) deal to buy European military equipment from about a decade ago has clouded South Africa's politics for years.

COMPANIES

- Pinnacle Technologies said on Friday its full-year headline earnings per share rose to 117.7 cents from 81.3 cents a year earlier.

- Zimbabwe again hinted it might show flexibility in its stance towards foreign mining companies, with a government official saying a law forcing them to surrender 51 percent stakes to local people was "an aspiration", not a hard target.

The government until recently acted like the 51 percent requirement was set in stone and had threatened to cancel mining licences over the issue from companies like Zimplats , the local unit of Impala Platinum .

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's government bonds reversed losses on Thursday and yields fell as investors drifted back into local debt to snap up bargains following a couple of days of heavy selling when risk aversion hit emerging markets.

Stocks closed up nearly 2 percent after European support for Greece eased concern about a euro zone debt crisis and prompted investors to buy back battered shares such as Lonmin .

Renewed demand for local debt cushioned the rand, which hit a session low of 7.4825 before clawing back ground, also taking its cue from the euro which was boosted by news of central bank measures to ease a funding squeeze for European banks.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks jumped on Friday and the euro steadied, after rising sharply the previous day, as investors hoped for a big policy move from European finance ministers to combat the debt crisis.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose for a fourth day on Thursday as coordinated central bank action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Financial shares rallied after the European Central Bank announced plans, in coordination with other major central banks, to make it easier for euro zone institutions to borrow dollars.

GOLD

Gold slipped more than 1 percent on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly drop since March 2009, as stock markets gained and the euro rose after major central banks around the world strived to fight the debt crisis in Europe.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Zuma calls court's bluff in surprise arms probe.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Medical schemes fail to keep sufficient reserves.