JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMICS

For South Africa corporate

- The South African Revenue Service releases August trade data. 1200 GMT.

COMPANIES

- Oceana Group holds a general meeting.

- Phumelela Gaming & Leisure reported a rise in full-year headline earnings per share to 83.19 cents from 78.96 cents the previous year.

- South African transport group Imperial Holdings said it would buy Lehnkering Holding GmbH, including its net debt, for 270 million euro ($368.5 million).

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

- Stocks

South African stocks ended lower for a second straight session after choppy trade on Thursday as investors fled emerging markets and worse-than-expected producer inflation figures hit banks.

- Rand

South Africa's rand extended its early gains on the dollar on Thursday but met resistance at 7.80 as investors opted to wait for clear steps towards resolving the euro zone's debt situation before taking big positions on the rand.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell on Friday, extending the worst monthly performance since the most volatile days of the global financial crisis in October 2008, with Chinese shares racking up sharp losses.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session on Thursday as stronger-than-expected economic data and German approval of a beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of the worst fears hanging over the market.

GOLD

Gold jumped more than 1 percent on Friday after Germany's approval for expanding the euro zone bailout fund offered temporary relief to investors, but the precious metal was heading for its worst monthly decline in three years.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Absa aims to spend 5 billion rand on IT systems by 2015

- Sunrise plans on track for new LPG terminal

BUSINESS REPORT

- Transnet seeks to cut Durban port backlog ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)