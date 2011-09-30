JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Friday.
ECONOMICS
For South Africa corporate
- The South African Revenue Service releases August trade
data. 1200 GMT.
COMPANIES
- Oceana Group holds a general meeting.
- Phumelela Gaming & Leisure reported a rise in
full-year headline earnings per share to 83.19 cents from 78.96
cents the previous year.
- South African transport group Imperial Holdings
said it would buy Lehnkering Holding GmbH, including its net
debt, for 270 million euro ($368.5 million).
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
- Stocks
South African stocks ended lower for a second straight
session after choppy trade on Thursday as investors fled
emerging markets and worse-than-expected producer inflation
figures hit banks.
- Rand
South Africa's rand extended its early gains on the dollar
on Thursday but met resistance at 7.80 as investors opted to
wait for clear steps towards resolving the euro zone's debt
situation before taking big positions on the rand.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell on Friday, extending the worst monthly
performance since the most volatile days of the global financial
crisis in October 2008, with Chinese shares racking up sharp
losses.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session on Thursday as
stronger-than-expected economic data and German approval of a
beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of the worst fears
hanging over the market.
GOLD
Gold jumped more than 1 percent on Friday after Germany's
approval for expanding the euro zone bailout fund offered
temporary relief to investors, but the precious metal was
heading for its worst monthly decline in three years.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Absa aims to spend 5 billion rand on IT systems by 2015
- Sunrise plans on track for new LPG terminal
BUSINESS REPORT
- Transnet seeks to cut Durban port backlog
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)