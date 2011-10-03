JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMICS
- Kagiso Securities releases Purchasing Managers' Index
for September. 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
- Ciplamed , MMI Holdings > trade
ex-dividend
POLITICS
- South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the SABC/New
Age Business breakfast
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
- Stocks
South African stock prices edged lower on Friday, concluding
the worst quarterly performance for over a year, as concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis weighed on resource companies
and others sensitive to global demand.
- Rand
The rand fell against the dollar on Friday and looked set
for its worst quarter in over two years as investors trim
exposure to risk going into a weekend, remaining unconvinced
that the euro region's debt crisis will be solved.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks extended losses, partly dragged lower by a
plunge in Hong Kong shares, and the euro fell on Monday on
deepening concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen
global growth.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of
the 2008 credit crisis, crippled by Europe's debt debacle, a
U.S. credit downgrade and a sputtering global economy.
GOLD
Gold strengthened further on Monday as falling equities and
lingering worries about a debt crisis in Europe drew investors
to the precious metal, which posted its the biggest quarterly
gain this year, but a firm U.S. dollar could still cap gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Cyril Ramaphosa notes surge in strikes, protest damage
- Zimbabwe "sues" the European Union over smart sanctions
- The Competition Commission called on the Tribunal not to
approve the merger between Pannar Seed and US-based Pioneer
Hi-Bred.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Food and mouth export ban estimated to cost 4 billion rand
($497 million) a year
