JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

ECONOMICS

- Kagiso Securities releases Purchasing Managers' Index for September. 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

- Ciplamed , MMI Holdings > trade ex-dividend

POLITICS

- South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the SABC/New Age Business breakfast

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

- Stocks

South African stock prices edged lower on Friday, concluding the worst quarterly performance for over a year, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis weighed on resource companies and others sensitive to global demand.

- Rand

The rand fell against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its worst quarter in over two years as investors trim exposure to risk going into a weekend, remaining unconvinced that the euro region's debt crisis will be solved.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks extended losses, partly dragged lower by a plunge in Hong Kong shares, and the euro fell on Monday on deepening concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen global growth.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis, crippled by Europe's debt debacle, a U.S. credit downgrade and a sputtering global economy.

GOLD

Gold strengthened further on Monday as falling equities and lingering worries about a debt crisis in Europe drew investors to the precious metal, which posted its the biggest quarterly gain this year, but a firm U.S. dollar could still cap gains.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Cyril Ramaphosa notes surge in strikes, protest damage

- Zimbabwe "sues" the European Union over smart sanctions

- The Competition Commission called on the Tribunal not to approve the merger between Pannar Seed and US-based Pioneer Hi-Bred.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Food and mouth export ban estimated to cost 4 billion rand ($497 million) a year ($1 = 8.039 South African Rand) (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)