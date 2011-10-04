JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Tuesday.
FINANCE MINISTER
South Africa's projections of about 4 percent growth over
the next three years are too ambitious given the current global
turmoil, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.
COMPANIES
KAGISO MEDIA
The media firm said it would sell its 50 percent stake in a
LexisNexis joint venture for R565 million rand to Reed Elsevier
South Africa.
SASOL LTD
Goldman Sachs cut its price target for the South African
petrochemical company to 430.30 rand, from 447.85 rand.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI
Randgold Resources and Anglogold Ashanti's Kibali
joint venture in northeastern Congo will be fully operational by
the beginning of 2014, Randgold's chief executive said on
Monday.
METOREX
South African miner Metorex , the takeover target of
Chinese metals group Jinchuan, said on Monday its copper output
for the three months to end-September rose 15 percent from the
previous quarter.
ALLIED ELECTRONICS
The company said first-half diluted headline EPS totalled 82
cents compared with 96 cents a year earlier.
PRETORIA PORTLAND CEMENT
The cement maker said it acquired Quarries of Botswana for
$6.8 million.
YUM BRANDS
Yum Brands plans to add 250 of its Kentucky Fried
Chicken restaurants in South Africa by 2015, bringing its total
to 850, Business Report newspaper said on Tuesday, citing a
company executive.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks rose for the first time in four
sessions on Monday, gaining nearly 1 percent as a softer rand
boosted miners such as Harmony Gold .
South Africa's rand fell over 1.5 percent against the dollar
on Monday, tracking a weaker euro which was pressured by
increasing concerns about Greece's debt problem.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stocks fell to a 15-month low on Tuesday, pinning
Asian stocks near a 16-month low, as investors shed riskier
assets on growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid default,
fuelling fears of global financial turmoil and recession.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling
to a 13-month low, as investors dumped bank shares on fears that
Greece's worsening financial crisis could bring down a large
European lender.
GOLD
U.S. gold futures jumped 1 percent on Tuesday as investors
dumped equities and turned to bullion on growing fears that a
Greek default could trigger another global recession.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- FirstRand in shock after Zambia cancels bank sale
- Stocks slide as Greek default looms large
BUSINESS REPORT
- Arcelor's ICT deal is still on the table
- R2.5 mln in rights for ex Avusa executive
