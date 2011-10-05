JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

PICK N PAY

The company said it expects first-half diluted headline EPS to fall by 35 to 45 percent.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks tumbled to their lowest close in nearly two months on Tuesday, falling 2.6 percent as global growth concerns and fears of contagion from the Greek debt crisis hit prices across the board, including safe-haven gold miners.

South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Tuesday and government bonds edged higher as tentative calm returned to the market although local assets are still vulnerable to contagion fears over Greece's heavy debt burden.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks trimmed earlier gains on Wednesday as investors remained sceptical about whether European leaders are going far enough in their efforts to stop the region's sovereign debt woes from sparking a full-blown banking crisis.

WALL STREET

Investors rushed in to buy technology and other beaten-down sectors as the S&P 500 dipped in and out of a bear market on Tuesday, and a late rally drove the index to its largest gain in more than a week.

GOLD

U.S. gold futures gained 1 percent to above $1,630 an ounce on Wednesday, driven by a return to bargain hunting after prices dropped the previous day, while a rebound in the euro against the U.S. dollar also spurred buying.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- JSE surpasses black shareholder target set for 2017

- Lama fiasco 'worse than apartheid' -angry Tutu

BUSINESS REPORT

- Government challenges Wal-Mart deal

- US-style wealth tax may lie ahead (Reporting by David Dolan)