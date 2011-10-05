(Repeats to fix typo in headline)
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
COMPANIES
PICK N PAY
The company said it expects first-half diluted headline EPS
to fall by 35 to 45 percent.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks tumbled to their lowest close in nearly
two months on Tuesday, falling 2.6 percent as global growth
concerns and fears of contagion from the Greek debt crisis hit
prices across the board, including safe-haven gold miners.
South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Tuesday
and government bonds edged higher as tentative calm returned to
the market although local assets are still vulnerable to
contagion fears over Greece's heavy debt burden.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks trimmed earlier gains on Wednesday as investors
remained sceptical about whether European leaders are going far
enough in their efforts to stop the region's sovereign debt woes
from sparking a full-blown banking crisis.
WALL STREET
Investors rushed in to buy technology and other beaten-down
sectors as the S&P 500 dipped in and out of a bear market on
Tuesday, and a late rally drove the index to its largest gain in
more than a week.
GOLD
U.S. gold futures gained 1 percent to above $1,630 an ounce
on Wednesday, driven by a return to bargain hunting after prices
dropped the previous day, while a rebound in the euro against
the U.S. dollar also spurred buying.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- JSE surpasses black shareholder target set for 2017
- Lama fiasco 'worse than apartheid' -angry Tutu
BUSINESS REPORT
- Government challenges Wal-Mart deal
- US-style wealth tax may lie ahead
(Reporting by David Dolan)