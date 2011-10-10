JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

COMPANIES

Firms trading ex-dividend: Discovery , DRDGold

, Aveng , Capshop , Old Mutual

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African share prices rose for a third straight session on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected jobs data out of the United States.

The Top-40 blue-chip index closed 327.31 points higher, or up 1.2 percent, at 27,001.46 and the All-Share index gained by a similar margin to 30,244.90.

South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Friday and was on course to post its best week since early July as it recovered from a sell-off in the past few weeks.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro rose on Monday after the leaders of France and Germany pledged to unveil a plan to solve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month, but Asian shares struggled to make gains as Hong Kong and China stocks dragged.

WALL STREET

After nearly falling into bear-market territory, U.S. stocks on Friday finished the week higher, building gains on encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its debt crisis.

GOLD

Gold prices rose 1 percent on Monday, reversing a decline in the previous session, after the leaders of France and Germany promised to unveil new steps by the end of the month to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, spurring commodities and equities.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Nationalisation scary, so drop the word - AngloGold's CEO

- Brait has R1.7 bln war chest for acquisitions

- Raubex takes cautious outlook on state's tolling projects

BUSINESS REPORT

- M&A activity involving SA groups slower than last year

- State downplays nuclear report (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)