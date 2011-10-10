JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Monday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
Firms trading ex-dividend: Discovery , DRDGold
, Aveng , Capshop , Old Mutual
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African share prices rose for a third straight session
on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected jobs data out of the
United States.
The Top-40 blue-chip index closed 327.31 points
higher, or up 1.2 percent, at 27,001.46 and the All-Share index
gained by a similar margin to 30,244.90.
South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Friday
and was on course to post its best week since early July as it
recovered from a sell-off in the past few weeks.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro rose on Monday after the leaders of France and
Germany pledged to unveil a plan to solve the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month, but Asian shares
struggled to make gains as Hong Kong and China stocks dragged.
WALL STREET
After nearly falling into bear-market territory, U.S. stocks
on Friday finished the week higher, building gains on
encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe is dealing with its
debt crisis.
GOLD
Gold prices rose 1 percent on Monday, reversing a decline in
the previous session, after the leaders of France and Germany
promised to unveil new steps by the end of the month to resolve
the euro zone's debt crisis, spurring commodities and equities.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Nationalisation scary, so drop the word - AngloGold's CEO
- Brait has R1.7 bln war chest for acquisitions
- Raubex takes cautious outlook on state's tolling projects
BUSINESS REPORT
- M&A activity involving SA groups slower than last year
- State downplays nuclear report
(Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)