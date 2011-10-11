JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - Treasury auctions 1.1 billion rand of 2021 bond
and 1 billion rand of 2031 bond . 0900 GMT
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks booked their highest close in nearly
three weeks on Monday, rising 2.4 percent as a pledge by
European leaders to resolve the debt crisis boosted confidence
and drew investors back to miners such as Impala Platinum
.
The rand gained as much as 2.3 percent against the dollar on
Monday, touching a near two-week high as investors ventured back
into emerging markets on a raft of positive news about euro zone
debt.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares jumped on Tuesday after China moved to support
its stock market by buying shares of major banks, and the euro
held the previous session's big gains on hopes that European
leaders are finally taking action to protect the continent's
lenders.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into
a second week as a pledge by German and French leaders boosted
hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved.
The Dow Jones industrial average surged 330.06
points, or 2.97 percent, to end at 11,433.18. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index climbed 39.43 points, or 3.41 percent,
to 1,194.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 86.70
points, or 3.50 percent, to close at 2,566.05.
GOLD
Spot gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, building on a
rally of more than 2 percent in the previous session, as
optimism on resolving euro zone's debt crisis lifted mood in
commodities and equities.
Spot gold rose to $1,684.36 an ounce earlier in the
day, its highest in more than two weeks. It stood at $1,679.29
by 0256 GMT, up 0.3 percent from the previous close.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Standard Bank in the lead in Africa Scramble
- Mswati stalling on R2.4 bln SA bail-out
BUSINESS REPORT
- Transnet develops new port pricing plan
- Sapia exempted from Competition Act clauses
(Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)