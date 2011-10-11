JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - Treasury auctions 1.1 billion rand of 2021 bond and 1 billion rand of 2031 bond . 0900 GMT

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks booked their highest close in nearly three weeks on Monday, rising 2.4 percent as a pledge by European leaders to resolve the debt crisis boosted confidence and drew investors back to miners such as Impala Platinum .

The rand gained as much as 2.3 percent against the dollar on Monday, touching a near two-week high as investors ventured back into emerging markets on a raft of positive news about euro zone debt.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares jumped on Tuesday after China moved to support its stock market by buying shares of major banks, and the euro held the previous session's big gains on hopes that European leaders are finally taking action to protect the continent's lenders.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a second week as a pledge by German and French leaders boosted hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved.

The Dow Jones industrial average surged 330.06 points, or 2.97 percent, to end at 11,433.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 39.43 points, or 3.41 percent, to 1,194.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 86.70 points, or 3.50 percent, to close at 2,566.05.

GOLD

Spot gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, building on a rally of more than 2 percent in the previous session, as optimism on resolving euro zone's debt crisis lifted mood in commodities and equities.

Spot gold rose to $1,684.36 an ounce earlier in the day, its highest in more than two weeks. It stood at $1,679.29 by 0256 GMT, up 0.3 percent from the previous close.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Standard Bank in the lead in Africa Scramble

- Mswati stalling on R2.4 bln SA bail-out

BUSINESS REPORT

- Transnet develops new port pricing plan

- Sapia exempted from Competition Act clauses (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)