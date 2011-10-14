JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

* Telkom South Africa says in talks with KT Corporation that would see the South Korean company take up a 20 percent stake after an issue of new Telkom shares of R36.06 each.

Resources firms such as Exxaro led South African stocks lower on Thursday as miners took a knock after weak data from China and disappointing earnings from the United States.

The Top-40 index of blue chips shed 1.1 percent to 27,540.79, and the broader All-share index fell 0.9 percent to 30,834.39.

South Africa's rand turned weaker against the dollar in late Johannesburg trade, giving back earlier slight gains as fears of trade wars between China and the United States rattled investors already jumpy over European debt woes.

Government bonds also gave up the previous day's gains and yields jumped higher as investors sought the relative safety of U.S. Treasuries despite the higher returns offered by local debt.

Asian shares inched down on Friday, tracking New York and European shares lower as weak Chinese trade data raised concerns about the global economy, while the euro eased after another sovereign debt ratings downgrade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.8 percent, but was set for a weekly gain of about 4.7 percent, which would be the largest weekly increase since late March, when the index ended the week up 4.8 percent.

The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the impact of slower growth on profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.72 points, or 0.35 percent, to end at 11,478.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 3.59 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,203.66. But the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.51 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 2,620.24.

Gold traded flat on Friday but was headed for its biggest weekly gains in more than a month, shrugging off the credit rating downgrade of Spain ahead of a G20 meeting whose agenda will be dominated by the euro zone debt crisis.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Telkom talks with South Koreans over 20 pct stake

- FAW and Isuzu to build plants at Coega

BUSINESS REPORT

- Telkom resists Icasa plan to rent out capacity for less

- State pushes IDC to grow SME lending (Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)