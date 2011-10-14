JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Friday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
CORPORATE
* Telkom South Africa says in talks with KT
Corporation that would see the South Korean company take up a 20
percent stake after an issue of new Telkom shares of R36.06
each.
* Annual general meeting for Peregrine
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Resources firms such as Exxaro led South African
stocks lower on Thursday as miners took a knock after weak data
from China and disappointing earnings from the United States.
The Top-40 index of blue chips shed 1.1 percent to
27,540.79, and the broader All-share index fell 0.9
percent to 30,834.39.
South Africa's rand turned weaker against the dollar in
late Johannesburg trade, giving back earlier slight gains as
fears of trade wars between China and the United States rattled
investors already jumpy over European debt woes.
Government bonds also gave up the previous day's gains and
yields jumped higher as investors sought the relative safety of
U.S. Treasuries despite the higher returns offered by local
debt.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares inched down on Friday, tracking New York and
European shares lower as weak Chinese trade data raised concerns
about the global economy, while the euro eased after another
sovereign debt ratings downgrade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.8 percent, but was set for a weekly gain
of about 4.7 percent, which would be the largest weekly increase
since late March, when the index ended the week up 4.8 percent.
WALL STREET
The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's
earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the
impact of slower growth on profits.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.72 points,
or 0.35 percent, to end at 11,478.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index shed 3.59 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,203.66. But
the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.51 points, or 0.60
percent, to close at 2,620.24.
GOLD
Gold traded flat on Friday but was headed for its biggest
weekly gains in more than a month, shrugging off the credit
rating downgrade of Spain ahead of a G20 meeting whose agenda
will be dominated by the euro zone debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Telkom talks with South Koreans over 20 pct stake
- FAW and Isuzu to build plants at Coega
BUSINESS REPORT
- Telkom resists Icasa plan to rent out capacity for less
- State pushes IDC to grow SME lending
(Compiled by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)