The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

MTN/VODACOM ,

MTN Group , Africa's largest mobile operator, is in talks to acquire Vodacom's wireless unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified sources.

FREEWORLD COATINGS

Japan's Kansai Paint said it will buy the remainding shares in Freeworld Coatings it does not already own and delist the companyh from the Johannesburg exchange. Kansai currently holds about 92.4 percent of Freeworld.

XSTRATA

The South African operations of global miner Xstrata were disrupted on Monday after hundreds of workers joined a walk-out in protest over an employee share ownership programme, the company said.

MERAFE RESOURCES

The company said third-quarter ferrochrome production fell 18 percent.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks retreated on Monday with risk-averse investors piling into safe-haven stocks such as gold miners AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields .

South Africa's rand fell more than 1.7 percent against the dollar on Monday, with dealers citing speculation of a cross-border deal between a local company and a Canadian firm as the driver.

GLOBAL MARKETS

European shares were expected to retreat on Tuesday, echoing losses in Asian stocks and commodities, after Germany cautioned against hopes for a quick fix to Europe's debt problem, and on news that China's growth slowed slightly more than expected in the third quarter.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister caused investors to fear Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not come fast enough.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, with investors looking out for more clues from the euro zone on whether the bloc will come up with a concrete plan to solve the debt crisis, after Germany cautioned against any definitive solution.

EMERGING MARKETS

