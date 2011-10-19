JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC DATA

- September CPI data, 0800 GMT.

- August retail sales data, 1100 GMT

- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Director-General Lungisa Fuzile in Parliament for presentation of National Treasury Annual Report, 1200 GMT

COMPANIES

BHP BILLITON

The global miner reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly iron ore production on Wednesday, its foot stuck firmly to the accelerator even as prices for the steel-making commodity slide and Chinese steel mills wind back output.

PICK N PAY

The retailer is due to report interim results.

POLITICS

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma will soon release a 2006 report about dubious oil deals, his office said on Tuesday, with critics saying he may be using findings from five years ago to settle current political scores.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday with miners among the worst performers as growth worries in China hit industrial metal prices.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, but gains were capped by a cut to Spain's sovereign credit rating from Moody's Investors Service that kept investors' risk appetite in check.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 1.58 percent at 11,577.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.04 percent at 1,225.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.63 percent at 2,657.43.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, shrugging off the downgrade of Spain's sovereign credit rating, as investors wait for clarity on Europe's plans to tackle the debt crisis at this weekend's European Union summit.

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,662.55 an ounce by 0312 GMT, recovering from $1,626.34 hit in the previous session, its lowest in nearly two weeks.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Investment shy firms sitting on R470 bln cash pile

- Telkom's Korea suitors demand strategic role

BUSINESS REPORT

- Paper on carbon budgets gazetted (Reporting by David Dolan)