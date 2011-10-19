JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC DATA
- September CPI data, 0800 GMT.
- August retail sales data, 1100 GMT
- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Director-General
Lungisa Fuzile in Parliament for presentation of National
Treasury Annual Report, 1200 GMT
COMPANIES
BHP BILLITON
The global miner reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly
iron ore production on Wednesday, its foot stuck firmly to the
accelerator even as prices for the steel-making commodity slide
and Chinese steel mills wind back output.
PICK N PAY
The retailer is due to report interim results.
POLITICS
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma will soon release a 2006
report about dubious oil deals, his office said on Tuesday, with
critics saying he may be using findings from five years ago to
settle current political scores.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday with
miners among the worst performers as growth worries in China hit
industrial metal prices.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, but gains were capped by a
cut to Spain's sovereign credit rating from Moody's Investors
Service that kept investors' risk appetite in check.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers
latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro
zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 1.58
percent at 11,577.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was
up 2.04 percent at 1,225.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 1.63 percent at 2,657.43.
GOLD
Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, shrugging off the
downgrade of Spain's sovereign credit rating, as investors wait
for clarity on Europe's plans to tackle the debt crisis at this
weekend's European Union summit.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,662.55 an ounce
by 0312 GMT, recovering from $1,626.34 hit in the previous
session, its lowest in nearly two weeks.
EMERGING MARKETS
