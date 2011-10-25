JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMICS
- Finance Ministry unveils its Medium Term Budget Statement
at 1200 GMT.
POLITICS
- South African President Jacob Zuma fired two cabinet
ministers and suspended the national police chief on Monday in
an apparent bid to dispel criticism that he has been soft on
corruption within his government.
COMPANIES
- World no.3 gold producer AngloGold Ashanti Chief
Executive Mark Cutifani sees no bubble in gold prices and said
prices could easily go higher amid global economic uncertainty.
Gold prices rocketed to a record high of $1,920 in
September and have since eased to around $1,650 an ounce, still
up about 25 percent on a year ago.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
- South Africa's rand turned positive against the dollar in
volatile late Monday trade, gaining as much as 2.3 percent to a
week's high in what some traders said was a retracement from
oversold levels last week.
Government bonds were however weaker on the eve of Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan's medium term budget policy statement,
with the market expecting the Treasury to signal more debt
issuance to help cover a wider deficit than was seen in
February.
Stocks closed at their highest level in nearly three months
as demand for resources firms rose with hope that European Union
leaders will agree on a solution to their region's debt woes
later this week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
- Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Tuesday,
keeping gains from the previous day as investors grew more
confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to
contain the region's debt crisis.
WALL STREET
- U.S. stocks rose on Monday, as a flurry of merger activity
and strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment
and kept the three-week rally intact.
Equities have risen on hopes a resolution to Europe's
sovereign debt crisis is on the horizon and a reduced likelihood
of a U.S. recession after stronger-than-expected corporate
results and economic data.
GOLD
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as investors wait for
European leaders to work out a strategy to solve the euro zone
debt crisis at a meeting on Wednesday, while resilient physical
demand from Asia also lent support.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Ministers axed, Cele suspended as Zuma acts on protector's
findings.
BUSINESS REPORT
- LPG deficit threatens exports.
