JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMICS

- Finance Ministry unveils its Medium Term Budget Statement at 1200 GMT.

POLITICS

- South African President Jacob Zuma fired two cabinet ministers and suspended the national police chief on Monday in an apparent bid to dispel criticism that he has been soft on corruption within his government.

COMPANIES

- World no.3 gold producer AngloGold Ashanti Chief Executive Mark Cutifani sees no bubble in gold prices and said prices could easily go higher amid global economic uncertainty.

Gold prices rocketed to a record high of $1,920 in September and have since eased to around $1,650 an ounce, still up about 25 percent on a year ago.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

- South Africa's rand turned positive against the dollar in volatile late Monday trade, gaining as much as 2.3 percent to a week's high in what some traders said was a retracement from oversold levels last week.

Government bonds were however weaker on the eve of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's medium term budget policy statement, with the market expecting the Treasury to signal more debt issuance to help cover a wider deficit than was seen in February.

Stocks closed at their highest level in nearly three months as demand for resources firms rose with hope that European Union leaders will agree on a solution to their region's debt woes later this week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

- Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Tuesday, keeping gains from the previous day as investors grew more confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to contain the region's debt crisis.

WALL STREET

- U.S. stocks rose on Monday, as a flurry of merger activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar boosted investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact.

Equities have risen on hopes a resolution to Europe's sovereign debt crisis is on the horizon and a reduced likelihood of a U.S. recession after stronger-than-expected corporate results and economic data.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as investors wait for European leaders to work out a strategy to solve the euro zone debt crisis at a meeting on Wednesday, while resilient physical demand from Asia also lent support.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Ministers axed, Cele suspended as Zuma acts on protector's findings.

BUSINESS REPORT

- LPG deficit threatens exports. (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)