POLITICS
- The ANC's disciplinary hearing of its youth league leader
Julius Malema resumes. Malema is accused of bringing the ruling
party into disrepute when he called for regime change in
neighbouring Botswana.
ECONOMICS
- South Africa will see its budget deficit widen a touch
this year to support a weak recovery, but aims to constrain
expenditure and keep debt in check and over the following three
years.
- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday South
Africa was loath to increase its debt burden markedly due to the
uncertain global economic environment and said government would
come to an understanding with unions about wage deals.
- South Africa's plans to cut its budget deficit to 3.3
percent in 2014/15 are realistic and will be met, National
Treasury Director General Lungisa Fuzile said on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
- South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) agreed
with Xstrata to resolve within seven days a dispute over
a share ownership plan that has disrupted production of coal and
alloys for more than a week, the union and the government said
on Tuesday.
The NUM said it will consult its members on Wednesday on
whether to suspend the strike as talks continue.
- Murray & Roberts holds its annual general
meeting.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks stayed largely flat on Tuesday, after
news that European Union finance ministers cancelled a meeting
increased concern about the euro zone debt crisis and soured
sentiment late in the session.
Government bonds rallied and yields fell after the Treasury
said it would not issue new debt to plug a wider budget deficit,
while comments it would not use reserves to move the rand helped
weaken the currency.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares declined on Wednesday ahead of a key meeting of
European policymakers later in the session, with concerns
heightening that the outcome to contain Europe's sovereign debt
crisis could fall short of expectations.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday on doubts European leaders can
agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis, while major
corporations disappointed investors with their outlooks.
Though European Union and euro zone leaders still planned to
hold a summit on Wednesday, markets were spooked by news that
the meeting by euro zone finance ministers was canceled.
GOLD
Spot gold rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to its highest
level in more than a month, as safe-haven demand returned on
growing doubts over a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis
ahead of a key European Union summit later in the day.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- JSE to gain as Gordhan relaxes local listing rules.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Gordhan urges South Africa to be prudent.
