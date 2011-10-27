JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Thursday.
DIARY
POLITICS
- The ANC Youth League protests at Chamber of Mines,
Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Union Buildings to press for the
nationalisation of mines.
COMPANIES
- DRDGold releases first-quarter results.
- MTN Group releases third-quarter subscriber
numbers.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended off their session highs on
Wednesday, tracking global equities on waning hopes that
European leaders would come up with a credible plan to resolve
the region's debt crisis.
The yield spread between the 2026 and 2015 government bonds
was narrower on Wednesday from this week's record high as longer
dated bonds gained support after the Finance Ministry said it
will not issue more such debt to fund a widening budget deficit.
The rand weakened for a second day to trade above 8 to the
dollar as emerging markets came under pressure ahead of a
European Union summit to try and resolve the euro debt crisis.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Riskier assets across the board from equities to oil and the
euro rallied on Thursday after European leaders agreed to boost
the region's rescue fund and struck a deal on a 50 percent
writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the slow progress from
European leaders in resolving their debt crisis was enough to
satisfy investors, even if early reports from an EU summit were
short on detail.
GOLD
Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a month on
Thursday after European leaders agreed on a plan to contain the
region's debt crisis, lifting sentiment in the financial
markets, while a weaker dollar helped.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Thousands of farmers could quit land - Absa
- ANC fails in bid to halt youth league protest march
BUSINESS REPORT
- Transnet's freight rail effort boosts its market share
