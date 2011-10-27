JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

POLITICS

- The ANC Youth League protests at Chamber of Mines, Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Union Buildings to press for the nationalisation of mines.

COMPANIES

- DRDGold releases first-quarter results.

- MTN Group releases third-quarter subscriber numbers.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended off their session highs on Wednesday, tracking global equities on waning hopes that European leaders would come up with a credible plan to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The yield spread between the 2026 and 2015 government bonds was narrower on Wednesday from this week's record high as longer dated bonds gained support after the Finance Ministry said it will not issue more such debt to fund a widening budget deficit.

The rand weakened for a second day to trade above 8 to the dollar as emerging markets came under pressure ahead of a European Union summit to try and resolve the euro debt crisis.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Riskier assets across the board from equities to oil and the euro rallied on Thursday after European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund and struck a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the slow progress from European leaders in resolving their debt crisis was enough to satisfy investors, even if early reports from an EU summit were short on detail.

GOLD

Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a month on Thursday after European leaders agreed on a plan to contain the region's debt crisis, lifting sentiment in the financial markets, while a weaker dollar helped.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Thousands of farmers could quit land - Absa

- ANC fails in bid to halt youth league protest march

BUSINESS REPORT

- Transnet's freight rail effort boosts its market share (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)