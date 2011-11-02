JOHANNESBURG Nov 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

EVENTS

Africa Upstream Oil Conference in Cape Town. Topics include acquisition, development, exploration and investment climate.

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers releases October's new vehicle sales data. 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

KUMBA IRON ORE

The producer of the steel making ingredient is due to hold its annual general meeting.

NEDBANK

The South African lender said it is on track to deliver earnings growth this year ahead of its medium to long-term target.

CAPITEC BANK

The retail lender said it raised 800 million rand through a share issue.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday, extending the decline to two days as investors worldwide offloaded risky assets after Greece's shock move to hold a referendum on a rescue deal.

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as a Greek plan for a referendum on a bailout package raised worries that the euro zone debt crisis is far from over.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and the euro hovered near three-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors shed riskier assets after Greece's abrupt call for a referendum rekindled fears about the viability of a European debt deal reached just last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 297.05 points, or 2.48 percent, to 11,657.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 35.02 points, or 2.79 percent, to 1,218.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 77.45 points, or 2.89 percent, to 2,606.96.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after investors were blindsided by a surprise call for a Greek referendum on an EU bailout plan, casting doubt on the sustainability of the recent market rally.

GOLD

Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, riding on renewed safe-haven demand as fears about Greece's debt crisis returned after its government shocked the markets with a call for a referendum on a European Union aid deal.

Spot gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,725.09.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

BUSINESS REPORT

