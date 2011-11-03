Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
EVENTS
Africa Upstream Oil Conference in Cape Town. Topics include acquisition, development, exploration and investment climate.
South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry releases October business confidence index. 0930 GMT
COMPANIES
Annual general meetings for Aveng and Fortress
First-half results for Foschini and third-quarter earnings for Old Mutual and ArcelorMittal
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks ended higher for the first time this week, with miners adding the most points to the blue-chip index on rallying commodity prices.
The rand gained 2 percent on the dollar on Wednesday, recovering from a 1-1/2 week low as risky assets got a reprieve from heavy selling, which in turn gave longer government debt a lift.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, the euro, commodities and the Australian dollar all fell on Thursday as fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted investors to shed riskier assets in favour of the relative safety of the dollar.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of sharp losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is prepared to do more for the economy if conditions warrant, helping to stanch the panicky reaction to Europe's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 178.08 points, or 1.53 percent, at 11,836.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 19.62 points, or 1.61 percent, at 1,237.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 33.02 points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,639.98.
GOLD
Spot gold softened on Thursday, tracking the downbeat sentiment in riskier assets as investors remained worried about the euro zone's debt crisis ahead of a Group of 20 summit.
Spot gold dropped 0.8 percent to $1,724.60 an ounce by 0302 GMT, snapping two consecutive sessions of gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- De Beers to invest R5bn as it pledges to stay in SA
- Government happy with Walmart in SA, says Motlanthe
BUSINESS REPORT
- Thai floods delay Ford SA's Ranger plan (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
