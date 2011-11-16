JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- EQSTRA - holds an AGM
- ANGLO AMERICAN said late on Tuesday it would file a
response to Chile's Codelco injunction aimed at blocking the
miner from selling any further stakes in its southern Chilean
assets for now.
- LONMIN - South Africa's mine workers union on
Tuesday rejected an increased wage offer from Lonmin Plc
and said it was moving closer toward launching a strike
at the platinum miner's operations.
EVENTS
PRETORIA - South Africa's Treasury auctions 1 billion rand
of the 2018 government bond and 1.1 billion rand of the 2014
paper. 0900 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill
Marcus speaks at Swiss Chamber of Business event. 0930 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Reserve Bank Governor Gill
Marcus is interviewed on private station Talk Radio 702. 1330
GMT.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's bourse closed stronger on Tuesday as a
weakening rand boosted commodity stocks and helped raise the
mining index by 1.6 percent.
South Africa's government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday and
yields surged to six week highs as the market took comments from
Governor Gill Marcus that the central bank would maintain its
focus on inflation as a sign it might not cut rates further.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Wednesday as signs that
rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred
fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion
from the region's debt crisis.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward
formation of a new Italian government and stronger-than-expected
reports on the U.S. economy.
GOLD
Gold prices fell more than half a percent on Wednesday,
tracking a lower euro on fears the euro zone debt crisis could
spread to France, the bloc's second-largest economy, while
Greece and Italy struggle to save their economies.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Platinum forecast blow to South Africa's jobs hopes
- Euro zone meltdown "would cut South African growth even
more"
BUSINESS REPORT
- Euro zone crisis a major threat to South Africa - Marcus
