JOHANNESBURG Nov 16

- EQSTRA - holds an AGM

- ANGLO AMERICAN said late on Tuesday it would file a response to Chile's Codelco injunction aimed at blocking the miner from selling any further stakes in its southern Chilean assets for now.

- LONMIN - South Africa's mine workers union on Tuesday rejected an increased wage offer from Lonmin Plc and said it was moving closer toward launching a strike at the platinum miner's operations.

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa releases retail sales data for September. 1100 GMT

South Africa's bourse closed stronger on Tuesday as a weakening rand boosted commodity stocks and helped raise the mining index by 1.6 percent.

South Africa's government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday and yields surged to six week highs as the market took comments from Governor Gill Marcus that the central bank would maintain its focus on inflation as a sign it might not cut rates further.

Asian shares and the euro fell on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis.

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward formation of a new Italian government and stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.

Gold prices fell more than half a percent on Wednesday, tracking a lower euro on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread to France, the bloc's second-largest economy, while Greece and Italy struggle to save their economies.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

- Platinum forecast blow to South Africa's jobs hopes

- Euro zone meltdown "would cut South African growth even more"

- Euro zone crisis a major threat to South Africa - Marcus (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)