(Adds retails sales data)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

- SENTULA - reported a flat first-half headline EPS on Monday.

- Hosken Consolidated Investments said late on Thursday headline EPS grew 34 percent in the six months to end-September. - HARMONY - said on Thursday it was still searching for a trapped miner at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa and all operations there had been halted.

Disappointing figures from South African firms such as Impala Platinum and investment bank Investec put a dampener on stock prices, dragging the blue-chip top-40 index nearly 1 percent lower on Thursday.

South Africa's rand nudged higher against the dollar in late Johannesburg trade on Thursday as risk appetite received a boost from favourable U.S. data but further weakness still lurks while euro zone debt worries remain, traders said.

Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row on Friday as Europe's funding difficulties intensified, with Spanish borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable level and premiums for dollar funds rising further.

Trigger-happy investors dumped U.S. stocks on Thursday, scared by the market's sudden fall through a key technical level brought on by more worries about Europe's debt troubles.

Gold prices traded steady on Friday, on course for their biggest weekly fall in nearly two months, pressured by a firm dollar while investors stay nervous about the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Government "lacks courage" on land reform

BUSINESS REPORT

- Government reaches green accord with labour, business

- Minister flayed for slow land reform.

THE NEW AGE

- Government pension fund edges toward 1 trillion rand ($122,495,727,961.487) ($1 = 8.164 South African Rand) (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)