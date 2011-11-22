JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Omnia to release interim results.
- Adcock Ingram to release annual results.
- AngloGold Ashanti holds an Investor Day which
will include presentations on future plans.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks posted their biggest one-day drop in
seven weeks on Monday, tumbling 2.5 percent as concerns about
debt burdens in the United States and Europe sparked a sell-off
in resources firms and others sensitive to global growth.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as fears about the
ability of politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle
huge debt burdens sapped investors' confidence in the outlook
for Western economies.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session on Monday, as the lack
of progress in dealing with heavy debt both in the United States
and Europe further sapped investor confidence in equities.
GOLD
Spot gold gained half a percent on Tuesday, as a decline of
more than 2 percent attracted some buyers, but then it yielded
those gains on technical factors to trade at $1,677.99 an ounce.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Treasury trims COP-17 funding request.
- Mining charter may be amended to ensure that workers and
communities benefit more from projects.
