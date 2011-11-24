JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Thursday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Statistics South Africa releases October producer price
index data at 0930 GMT.
- South Africa's direct economic exposure to countries at
the epicentre of the euro zone debt problems is low, but the
risk of increased trade protectionism as a result of the crisis
could harm local exports, Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe
said on Wednesday.
- South Africa cannot afford to increase its spending on
social grants indefinitely because this is not sustainable,
President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.
COMPANIES
- South African media group Avusa said on Thursday
its diluted headline earnings per ordinary share for the
six-months to end-September fell to 6 cents compared with 61
cents a year earlier.
- Anglo American Platinum, the world's top miner of
the precious metal, will hand over a 10 percent stake in its
Unki project in Zimbabwe to locals, the first step towards an
empowerment law, state radio said on Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Johannesburg stocks fell to their lowest close in a month on
Wednesday, as weak Chinese factory data sparked concerns about
demand from the world's second-largest economy, hitting miner
Assore and luxury good maker Richemont.
The rand tumbled to its weakest level since May 2009 against
the dollar, with market players seeing further losses as
investors dump risky assets on worries that euro zone leaders
are not getting to grips with the debt crisis in their region.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro fell to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday
and Asian stocks were subdued after an unsuccessful German bond
sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt
crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic
powerhouse.
Oil struggled and copper slipped further, a day after weak
data from Europe, China and the United States stoked fears that
the global economy may be heading for a recession that would
dull demand for industrial commodities.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on
Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis,
coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor
sentiment.
GOLD
Gold steadied on Thursday but declines in equities blamed on
the euro zone crisis could prompt investors to sell bullion to
cover losses, while a firmer U.S. dollar also put pressure on
prices, which have slipped more than 10 percent since hitting
record.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- ANC weighs plan to tax raw mineral exports
- Gigaba rejects Manuel's plan for parastatal bosses
BUSINESS REPORT
- Toxic mix of slow growth, rising inflation threatens
(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)