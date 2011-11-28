The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- Pioneer Food releases its annual results.
- The following companies to trade ex-dividend:
Capitec
Steinhoff
Vodacom
AngloGold Ashanti
Coronation
Invicta
Raubex
SAB
Spar
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ticked lower on Friday to close the
week over 2 percent weaker as fears spread that euro zone
leaders would continue to differ over how to stem contagion from
the region's debt crisis.
South Africa's rand ended a tad firmer against the dollar as
dealers cashed in after sharp moves this week and squared their
positions ahead of a weekend, helping government bonds trim
their losses.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares jumped and the euro firmed on Monday on hopes
Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards
activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund and reports that
the International Monetary Fund is considering helping Italy.
WALL STREET
U.S. stock futures jumped in early electronic trading on
Sunday on the latest round of proposals out of Europe designed
to corral the growing euro zone debt crisis.
U.S. stocks suffered their worst week in two months last
week. The lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis
kept investors away from risky assets and downgrades of Belgium
and Hungary added to the gloom.
GOLD
Gold gained more than 1 percent to above $1,700 an ounce on
Monday as the euro rose on hopes Europe will take a bolder step
to resolve a crippling debt crisis, while a recovery in equities
also prompted buying from investors.
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- IMF lines up 600 bln euros aid for Italy to save euro
