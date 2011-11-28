The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- Pioneer Food releases its annual results.

- The following companies to trade ex-dividend:

Capitec

Steinhoff

Vodacom

AngloGold Ashanti

Coronation

Invicta

Raubex

SAB

Spar

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ticked lower on Friday to close the week over 2 percent weaker as fears spread that euro zone leaders would continue to differ over how to stem contagion from the region's debt crisis.

South Africa's rand ended a tad firmer against the dollar as dealers cashed in after sharp moves this week and squared their positions ahead of a weekend, helping government bonds trim their losses.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares jumped and the euro firmed on Monday on hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund and reports that the International Monetary Fund is considering helping Italy.

WALL STREET

U.S. stock futures jumped in early electronic trading on Sunday on the latest round of proposals out of Europe designed to corral the growing euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. stocks suffered their worst week in two months last week. The lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis kept investors away from risky assets and downgrades of Belgium and Hungary added to the gloom.

GOLD

Gold gained more than 1 percent to above $1,700 an ounce on Monday as the euro rose on hopes Europe will take a bolder step to resolve a crippling debt crisis, while a recovery in equities also prompted buying from investors.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- IMF lines up 600 bln euros aid for Italy to save euro