The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan briefs media on preliminary outcome of 2011 tax season which ended on November 25 at 1100 GMT.

- The South African Revenue Service releases October trade data at 1200 GMT.

- Village Main Reef releases its September quarterly report.

South African stocks ticked down 0.7 percent on Tuesday as investors sold banking stocks such as FirstRand to lock in profits after a strong run-up in the previous two sessions.

South Africa's rand was slightly firmer against the dollar in late Johannesburg trade after an erratic session tracking volatile global markets.

Government bonds ended the day mixed, having earlier rallied on weaker-than-expected economic growth data which backed the case for further monetary easing by the Reserve Bank.

Asian shares fell and the euro trimmed gains on Wednesday as caution set in over the chance for more progress in resolving euro zone debt woes after officials agreed to strengthen a rescue fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary Fund.

The earlier rise in Asian shares was mostly seen as a correction to last week's huge selling, with investors only tepidly scaling back risk aversion as they waited for more euro zone debt sales and meetings ahead.

The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment.

However, in a sign investors are still nervous about the European debt crisis, defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples were among the best performers. The Nasdaq composite index also closed lower.

Spot gold rose more than half a percent in thin trade on Wednesday, on course for a third consecutive session of gains, as investors continue to watch euro zone nations struggle to contain the region's two-year-old debt crisis.

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

- Shrinking mine output hammers SA growth

- S.Africa's signals on Walmart 'puzzle investors'

- Slow loan growth indicates weakness

- S.Africa could gain from massive gas find (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)