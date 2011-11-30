The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan briefs media on
preliminary outcome of 2011 tax season which ended on November
25 at 1100 GMT.
- The South African Revenue Service releases
October trade data at 1200 GMT.
COMPANIES
- Village Main Reef releases its September
quarterly report.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ticked down 0.7 percent on Tuesday as
investors sold banking stocks such as FirstRand to lock
in profits after a strong run-up in the previous two sessions.
South Africa's rand was slightly firmer against the dollar
in late Johannesburg trade after an erratic session tracking
volatile global markets.
Government bonds ended the day mixed, having earlier rallied
on weaker-than-expected economic growth data which backed the
case for further monetary easing by the Reserve Bank.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the euro trimmed gains on Wednesday as
caution set in over the chance for more progress in resolving
euro zone debt woes after officials agreed to strengthen a
rescue fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary
Fund.
The earlier rise in Asian shares was mostly seen as a
correction to last week's huge selling, with investors only
tepidly scaling back risk aversion as they waited for more euro
zone debt sales and meetings ahead.
WALL STREET
The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as
stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for
further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered
sentiment.
However, in a sign investors are still nervous about the
European debt crisis, defensive sectors such as utilities and
consumer staples were among the best performers. The Nasdaq
composite index also closed lower.
GOLD
Spot gold rose more than half a percent in thin trade on
Wednesday, on course for a third consecutive session of gains,
as investors continue to watch euro zone nations struggle to
contain the region's two-year-old debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Shrinking mine output hammers SA growth
- S.Africa's signals on Walmart 'puzzle investors'
BUSINESS REPORT
- Slow loan growth indicates weakness
- S.Africa could gain from massive gas find
