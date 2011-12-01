The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Kagiso Securities releases PMI data for November at 0900 GMT.

- Reuters November Econometer survey at 0930 GMT.

- Maxim-ETM Investor Confidence Index for the third quarter at 0930 GMT.

COMPANIES

- FirstRand holds its annual general meeting.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks surged more 4 percent on Wednesday, as coordinated efforts by major central banks to provide liquidity to the global financial system sent Johannesburg's benchmark index to its biggest one-day gain in more than 18 months.

The central banks of the United States, Europe, Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland announced a global action to provide liquidity to the financial system, lowering the price on existing dollar swaps.

South Africa's rand surged as much as three percent against the dollar on Tuesday and government bonds soared to two week highs, in line with a global rally after the central banks moved to improve financial liquidity conditions.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rallied to two-week highs on Thursday, building on strong global gains after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing cheaper dollar funding.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks to prevent the euro-zone debt woes from turning into a full-blown credit crisis.

GOLD

Gold hit a 2-week high on Thursday as gains in equities and the euro prompted buying from speculators after major central banks took coordinated action to prevent the euro-zone debt crisis from igniting a global economic meltdown.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- World's big four audit firms face break up

- Harmony rules out sale of Joel mine

BUSINESS REPORT

- Icasa idles on Telkom's last mile (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)