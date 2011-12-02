The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

COMPANIES

- African Rainbow Mineral and Simmer & Jack hold their annual general meetings.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks pulled back on Thursday as investors booked profits after previous session's surge, although the index still remained on course for its biggest weekly gain in more than 2 years.

The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar, briefly touching a new two-week high, and should stay supported by improved risk sentiment following central bank moves to ease global liquidity problems.

Government bonds extended the previous day's strong gains although analysts said increasingly thin liquidity as the year draws to a close should trigger exaggerated moves on the debt market.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks are poised for their first weekly rise in a month buoyed by coordinated central bank actions, while the euro consolidated its hefty gains ahead of a key European summit next week to tackle the euro-zone crisis.

Coordinated central bank action to cut the cost of funds in money markets, plus a Chinese move to free up more bank capital, sparked a big rally in risky assets. This followed profit-taking after the release of mixed economic data from the United States and China.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes.

Both the Dow and the S&P 500 dipped and the Nasdaq ended with a slight gain following Wednesday's rally of more than 4 percent on an agreement from central banks to provide cheap dollar loans to struggling European banks.

GOLD

Spot gold was steady on Friday, after the euphoria around a coordinated effort to inject liquidity by central banks faded, as investors await a U.S. employment report for clues on the health of the world's biggest economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Zuma gets pasting by court over Simelane

BUSINESS REPORT

- Spur faces probe into financial reporting

MAIL & GUARDIAN

- Justice system in turmoil (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)