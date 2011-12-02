The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
COMPANIES
- African Rainbow Mineral and Simmer & Jack
hold their annual general meetings.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks pulled back on Thursday as investors
booked profits after previous session's surge, although the
index still remained on course for its biggest weekly gain in
more than 2 years.
The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar, briefly
touching a new two-week high, and should stay supported by
improved risk sentiment following central bank moves to ease
global liquidity problems.
Government bonds extended the previous day's strong gains
although analysts said increasingly thin liquidity as the year
draws to a close should trigger exaggerated moves on the debt
market.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks are poised for their first weekly rise in a
month buoyed by coordinated central bank actions, while the euro
consolidated its hefty gains ahead of a key European summit next
week to tackle the euro-zone crisis.
Coordinated central bank action to cut the cost of funds in
money markets, plus a Chinese move to free up more bank capital,
sparked a big rally in risky assets. This followed profit-taking
after the release of mixed economic data from the United States
and China.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous
day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data
could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs
report fall short of hopes.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 dipped and the Nasdaq ended
with a slight gain following Wednesday's rally of more than 4
percent on an agreement from central banks to provide cheap
dollar loans to struggling European banks.
GOLD
Spot gold was steady on Friday, after the euphoria around a
coordinated effort to inject liquidity by central banks faded,
as investors await a U.S. employment report for clues on the
health of the world's biggest economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Zuma gets pasting by court over Simelane
BUSINESS REPORT
- Spur faces probe into financial reporting
MAIL & GUARDIAN
- Justice system in turmoil
(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda)