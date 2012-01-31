The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

ECONOMIC EVENTS

PRETORIA - Reserve Bank releases credit and money supply data for December. 0600 GMT.

PRETORIA - South Africa auctions 500 million rand of the 2018 bond, 500 million of the 2020 bond and 1.1 billion rand of the 2031 bond. 0900 GMT.

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service releases trade data for December. 1200 GMT.

COMPANIES

Harmony Gold, junior miners Pan African Resources and Witwatersrand Consolidated Gold Resources Limited could be stocks to watch. Harmony said on Monday it would sell its Evander gold mine to the pair for 1.7 billion rand.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks fell for a second day on Monday, giving up nearly 1 percent as investors booked profits after a January rally that pushed Johannesburg's broadest index to a string of lifetime highs.

South Africa's rand fell more than 1 percent on Monday as investors globally shunned risky assets and data showing a narrowing budget deficit failed to encourage investors as public finances are expected to be under pressure over the next few years.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro recovered earlier losses on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a default, but markets were starting to worry that Portugal might need a second rescue.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt talks, but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the underlying resilience the market has shown early in the year.

GOLD

Gold ticked up on Tuesday after the euro recouped some losses, while bullion prices headed for their biggest monthly rise since August as lingering concerns about growth in the United States prompted buying from investors.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- South Africa's Africa diplomacy rocked by AU defeat in Addis.

- Sanlam has confirmed its plan to acquire the local fund administration of US-based JPMorgan.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Coal exports threaten future energy supply, Eskom warns.

