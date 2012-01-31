The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
PRETORIA - Reserve Bank releases credit and money supply
data for December. 0600 GMT.
PRETORIA - South Africa auctions 500 million rand of the
2018 bond, 500 million of the 2020 bond and
1.1 billion rand of the 2031 bond. 0900 GMT.
PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service releases trade
data for December. 1200 GMT.
COMPANIES
Harmony Gold, junior miners Pan African Resources
and Witwatersrand Consolidated Gold Resources Limited
could be stocks to watch. Harmony said on Monday it
would sell its Evander gold mine to the pair for 1.7 billion
rand.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks fell for a second day on Monday, giving
up nearly 1 percent as investors booked profits after a January
rally that pushed Johannesburg's broadest index to a string of
lifetime highs.
South Africa's rand fell more than 1 percent on Monday as
investors globally shunned risky assets and data showing a
narrowing budget deficit failed to encourage investors as public
finances are expected to be under pressure over the next few
years.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro recovered earlier losses on
Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes
for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a default, but
markets were starting to worry that Portugal might need a second
rescue.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt
talks, but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the
underlying resilience the market has shown early in the year.
GOLD
Gold ticked up on Tuesday after the euro recouped some
losses, while bullion prices headed for their biggest monthly
rise since August as lingering concerns about growth in the
United States prompted buying from investors.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- South Africa's Africa diplomacy rocked by AU defeat in
Addis.
- Sanlam has confirmed its plan to acquire the
local fund administration of US-based JPMorgan.
BUSINESS REPORT
- Coal exports threaten future energy supply, Eskom warns.
