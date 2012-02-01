The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
JOHANNESBURG - Kagiso Securities releases January's
Purchasing Managers' Index data. 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
Construction group Murray & Roberts may be in play
after its shares fell over 4 percent on Tuesday after it
announced a surprise 2 billion rand rights issues.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Month-end window dressing help boost South African stocks to
their best January performance in six years, as unit trusts and
hedge funds loaded up on rising shares to bolster their
portfolios.
The South African rand traded slightly firmer against the
dollar on Tuesday, drawing strength from hopes of a successful
conclusion to debt swap negotiations in Greece which boosted
risk appetite in emerging markets.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets struggled on Wednesday as weaker U.S.
data damped down recent optimism that the world's largest
economy may escape the gloom from the euro zone debt crisis,
while Chinese manufacturing surveys failed to break the cautious
mood.
WALL STREET
Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat
note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports
surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent
months.
GOLD
Gold was steady on Wednesday after ending January with its
biggest monthly rise since August, while investors eyed more
data from the world's key economies for trading cues after China
released a better-than-expected manufacturing survey
number.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Jail terms to punish BEE 'fronting' in planned law:
proposed legislation will override all other measures and
charters.
