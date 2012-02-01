The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

JOHANNESBURG - Kagiso Securities releases January's Purchasing Managers' Index data. 0900 GMT.

- - - -

COMPANIES

Construction group Murray & Roberts may be in play after its shares fell over 4 percent on Tuesday after it announced a surprise 2 billion rand rights issues.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

Month-end window dressing help boost South African stocks to their best January performance in six years, as unit trusts and hedge funds loaded up on rising shares to bolster their portfolios.

The South African rand traded slightly firmer against the dollar on Tuesday, drawing strength from hopes of a successful conclusion to debt swap negotiations in Greece which boosted risk appetite in emerging markets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets struggled on Wednesday as weaker U.S. data damped down recent optimism that the world's largest economy may escape the gloom from the euro zone debt crisis, while Chinese manufacturing surveys failed to break the cautious mood.

WALL STREET

Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent months.

GOLD

Gold was steady on Wednesday after ending January with its biggest monthly rise since August, while investors eyed more data from the world's key economies for trading cues after China released a better-than-expected manufacturing survey number.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Jail terms to punish BEE 'fronting' in planned law: proposed legislation will override all other measures and charters.

(Compiled by Ed Stoddard)