JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers releases January new vehicle sales data. 0900 GMT

Resource shares especially gold and platinum could be in play on Thursday as the price for both precious metals climb and in response to a report in the Business Day newspaper that an ANC study on mine nationalisation has advised against such a move though it apparently recommends an upward revision of royalties.

But platinum stocks could be constrained as the metal's price is rising in part because of stoppages related to labour unrest and a safety drive in South Africa.

Impala Platinum, the world's second largest producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday that 18,000 workers were now staying away from its Rustenburg operations after downing tools in sympathy with others fired for an illegal strike. It is losing about 3,000 ounces a day there.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks set a new lifetime high in Wednesday's trade as foreign buying and some positive earnings statements cheered up market sentiment.

South Africa's rand firmed more than 1.5 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, touching a fresh three-month high in line with a stronger euro as hopes of a resolution to Greece's debt problems boosted risk appetite.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares, the euro and crude oil rose on Thursday as encouraging manufacturing data soothed fears about the global economic fallout from the euro zone debt crisis, with a drop in European government debt yields also supporting sentiment.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors.

GOLD

Gold extended gains on Thursday, rising to its highest level in nearly two months, as the euro firmed on upbeat global manufacturing data and expectations that a Greek debt deal to avoid a messy default was close at hand.

EMERGING MARKETS

