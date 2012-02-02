The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Thursday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
ECONOMIC EVENTS
JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of Automobile
Manufacturers releases January new vehicle sales data. 0900 GMT
COMPANIES
Resource shares especially gold and platinum could be in
play on Thursday as the price for both precious metals climb and
in response to a report in the Business Day newspaper that an
ANC study on mine nationalisation has advised against such a
move though it apparently recommends an upward revision of
royalties.
But platinum stocks could be constrained as the metal's
price is rising in part because of stoppages related to labour
unrest and a safety drive in South Africa.
Impala Platinum, the world's second largest
producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday that 18,000
workers were now staying away from its Rustenburg operations
after downing tools in sympathy with others fired for an illegal
strike. It is losing about 3,000 ounces a day there.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks set a new lifetime high in Wednesday's
trade as foreign buying and some positive earnings statements
cheered up market sentiment.
South Africa's rand firmed more than 1.5 percent against the
dollar on Wednesday, touching a fresh three-month high in line
with a stronger euro as hopes of a resolution to Greece's debt
problems boosted risk appetite.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, the euro and crude oil rose on Thursday as
encouraging manufacturing data soothed fears about the global
economic fallout from the euro zone debt crisis, with a drop in
European government debt yields also supporting sentiment.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after
upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece
neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors.
GOLD
Gold extended gains on Thursday, rising to its highest level
in nearly two months, as the euro firmed on upbeat global
manufacturing data and expectations that a Greek debt deal to
avoid a messy default was close at hand.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- ANC study advises against mine grabs: Report could help
settle debates on nationalisation, succession.
(Compiled by Ed Stoddard)