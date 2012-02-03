The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Friday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
None scheduled.
COMPANIES
- Investment bank Investec to have a management
update.
- MTN Group, Africa's largest telecom, said late
Thursday it faces a potential lawsuit from Turkey's Turkcell
on allegations of bribing Iranian and South African
government officials in exchange for a licence in Iran. MTN said
that no basis for any of the claims had been substaniated.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks booked their eighth record close on
Thursday, boosted by positive U.S. data and led by banks and
miners such as Anglo American.
South Africa's rand hovered close to the previous day's
five-month highs against the dollar on Thursday but could come
under renewed pressure in coming days as fears of global
contagion from euro zone debt problems, particularly in Greece,
persist.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as caution set in
ahead of key U.S. jobs data, which will offer more clues over
the state of the world's largest economy, while Greek debt
restructuring talks dragged on and undermined sentiment.
WALL STREET
Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday
as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key
employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings
from chipmaker Qualcomm.
GOLD
Gold prices held steady on Friday, on course for a fifth
straight week of gains, as investors awaited a key U.S. labour
market report after upbeat jobless claims data in the previous
session helped send spot gold to a two-month high.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
NEW AGE
- Malema appeal committee expected to make its decision this
weekend.
BUSINESS DAY
- Business and government both to blame for BEE failures:
National Planning Commission secretariat head.
