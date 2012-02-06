The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
ECONOMIC EVENTS
COMPANIES
- HARMONY posted a 155 percent rise in quarterly
headline earnings to 242 cents per share.
- AFRICAN BANK said it recorded solid operational
performance in the quarter to end-December with new credit
customers increasing 11 percent.
- COAL OF AFRICA said it would sell a 26 percent
stake in Chapudi project in a black economic empowerment deal.
- ZURICH SA releases annual results
SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS
South Africa's ruling ANC on Saturday upheld a decision to
ban youth leader Julius Malema for five years for bringing the
movement into disrepute, sending into the political wilderness a
noisy rebel who had called for the nationalisation of mines.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's All-Share index inched up 0.05
percent to 34,386.97 on Friday, booking a fresh record close as
U.S. employment statistics painted a rosier picture for the
world's biggest economy.
South Africa's rand climbed as much as 1.3 percent against
the dollar on Friday as better-than-anticipated jobs data out of
the U.S. boosted appetite for emerging markets, but the currency
could struggle to make any further significant gains next
week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Monday as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs
data bolstered investor risk appetite, overshadowing worries
about a lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks that
are vital to containing the euro zone crisis.
WALL STREET
A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month
drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew
that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.
GOLD
Spot gold rebounded on Monday as Asian buyers rushed to
snatch bargains after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped
prices fall nearly 2 percent in the previous session, but the
uncertain global economic outlook remains supportive of bullion.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS REPORT
- Seardel to axe up to 1,500 jobs
BUSINESS DAY
- Shabangu "unlikely" to clarify state's role in mining
- ANC readies for future without Malema
