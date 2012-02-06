The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern and South Africa diary, click on

ECONOMIC EVENTS

None scheduled.

COMPANIES

- HARMONY posted a 155 percent rise in quarterly headline earnings to 242 cents per share.

- AFRICAN BANK said it recorded solid operational performance in the quarter to end-December with new credit customers increasing 11 percent.

- COAL OF AFRICA said it would sell a 26 percent stake in Chapudi project in a black economic empowerment deal.

- ZURICH SA releases annual results

SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS

South Africa's ruling ANC on Saturday upheld a decision to ban youth leader Julius Malema for five years for bringing the movement into disrepute, sending into the political wilderness a noisy rebel who had called for the nationalisation of mines.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa's All-Share index inched up 0.05 percent to 34,386.97 on Friday, booking a fresh record close as U.S. employment statistics painted a rosier picture for the world's biggest economy.

South Africa's rand climbed as much as 1.3 percent against the dollar on Friday as better-than-anticipated jobs data out of the U.S. boosted appetite for emerging markets, but the currency could struggle to make any further significant gains next week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Monday as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data bolstered investor risk appetite, overshadowing worries about a lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks that are vital to containing the euro zone crisis.

WALL STREET

A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.

GOLD

Spot gold rebounded on Monday as Asian buyers rushed to snatch bargains after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped prices fall nearly 2 percent in the previous session, but the uncertain global economic outlook remains supportive of bullion.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS REPORT

- Seardel to axe up to 1,500 jobs

BUSINESS DAY

- Shabangu "unlikely" to clarify state's role in mining

- ANC readies for future without Malema

(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)