The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events
may affect South African markets on Monday.
DIARY
For South Africa corporate diary, click on
For southern and South Africa diary, click on
COMPANIES
- Sun International releases annual results
- Standard Bank - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group
will sign an agreement to cooperate with South Africa's
Standard Bank in corporate lending as early as this
week, according to two people familiar with the matter.
- JD Group - says four-month headline EPS increased
14 pct.
- Hulamin - says full-year earnings fell 7 percent.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa's benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on Friday as
recovery in the platinum price prompted a rebound in miners such
as Lonmin, while Anglo American rose after
posting a rise in full-year earnings.
The rand firmed against the dollar on Friday for the first
day in four as it retreated from support levels, and bonds ended
the week stronger in thin trade pending inflation data and the
national budget announcement next week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Markets rose across the board on Monday as policy easing by
China and expectations that Greece will secure a second bailout
buoyed investor appetite for riskier assets, sending U.S. crude
up nearly 2 percent and copper nearly 3 percent
higher.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on
Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial
bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains.
GOLD
U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed
cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for
Greece's bailout plan to be approved.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS REPORT
- Rising oil price set to
BUSINESS DAY
- "Review" of Amplats sparks talks of Anglo American
exit
- Kumba opposes ICT appeal bid over rights
(Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)