COMPANIES
The following companies are trading ex-dividend on Monday:
* AngloGold Ashanti
* Gold Fields
* Harmony
* Impala Platinum
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Stocks closed flat on Thursday as commodity shares,
particularly the gold producers, pulled the market lower after
an overnight fall in the spot price and the strengthening of the
rand currency.
The rand fell over one percent against the dollar on Friday,
pulling further back from 2012 highs hit earlier in the week as
the dollar gained against a basket of emerging market
currencies.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious
about riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing
more evidence of firmer global growth.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 0.9
percent and Japan's Nikkei stock average eased 0.3 percent.
WALL STREET
The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of
the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended
the day lower in a thinly traded session.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.73 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 12,977.57 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to
1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.78 points,
or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,976.19.
GOLD
Prices hovered largely unchanged around $1,710 an ounce on
Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in more than
two months, supported by resilient demand for bullion while the
strong U.S. dollar put off some investors.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS REPORT
- KT, Telkom deal to be reviewed
- Shale gas in Karoo 'can fuel growth'
BUSINESS DAY
- African bourses need to prepare for IPO wave
- SA hotel industry finally seeing some recovery
