The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- Steinhoff International expects between 40 and 50 percent increase in first-half headline EPS.

- Hosken Consolidated Investments extended its mandatory offer for HCI-KWV Holdings by 20 days to March 22.

- Aveng said first-half headline EPS likely rose as much as 35 percent.

- Exxaro Resources said full-year headline EPS rose by 40 percent.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks edged down half a percent on Wednesday, as shares of Impala Platinum fell after the miner said its April deliveries would be cut in half by a strike at its main mine.

South African bonds surrendered brief budget-inspired gains on Wednesday after the market digested the deficit forecasts unveiled by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and found them unconvincing.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns about global growth driven by higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may slip into recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece's debt restructuring challenges.

WALL STREET

Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.

GOLD

Spot gold edged lower on Thursday, taking a breather after hitting a three-month high in the previous session, while sentiment remains supported on hopes of further monetary easing after sluggish economic data from the euro zone and China.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS REPORT

- Prudent Budget soothes fears

BUSINESS DAY

- Gordhan silences sceptics with spending boost, lower deficit

- Old Mutual moves into West Africa