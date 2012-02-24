The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- Impala Platinum said Zimbabwe rejected its plan to sell a portion of its Mimosa mine in that country to locals.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks rose 0.38 percent on Thursday as shares of Africa's largest furniture retailer Steinhoff surged after it said it expects sharply higher H1 earnings and plans to list its European unit.

South Africa's rand gained against the dollar on Thursday, taking its cue from a euro that hit multi-week highs on German data that eased concerns about growth in the euro zone.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares crept higher on Friday as solid U.S. data improved sentiment, but gains may be limited by concerns that rising oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro zone economy and moves to take profits after recent rallies.

WALL STREET

Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

GOLD

Gold edged lower on Friday, although a weaker dollar supported positive sentiment after upbeat economic data in the previous session weighed on the greenback and sent bullion to a three-month high.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lower deficit may change rating view

BUSINESS DAY

- No greater role seen for business in build plans (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)